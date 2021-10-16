Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $17.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.11 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $14.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $72.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.28 billion to $77.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.