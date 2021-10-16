Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 6,597 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, October 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36.

On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,213.28.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

PSMT opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

