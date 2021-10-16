Donald Matthew Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hayward by 41.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hayward by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

