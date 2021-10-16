Donald Matthew Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hayward by 41.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hayward by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
