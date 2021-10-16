Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Indl Alliance S restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

