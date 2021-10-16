Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.44.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 960,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 737,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,859 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

