Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

FULC opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 556,199 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,082,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

