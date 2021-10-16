Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of GDEN opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $7,500,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

