Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $270,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 596,505 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

