Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Lazard worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

