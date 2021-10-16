TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $101.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

