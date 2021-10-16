BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $94,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,781,000 after acquiring an additional 364,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 194,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.