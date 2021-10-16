Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.40% of Ryanair worth $96,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,950,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $117.74 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.