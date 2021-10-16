Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

FBNC stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

