iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $102,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $62.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

