Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,717 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

