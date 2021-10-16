Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $266.92 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day moving average is $227.87.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

