Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -158.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rambus by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rambus by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 165,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 125,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

