Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.07.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

