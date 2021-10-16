Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,057 shares of company stock worth $5,341,201 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

