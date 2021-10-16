VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $73.73 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

