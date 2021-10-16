Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 39.2% in September

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLWT. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.