The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,634,440 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,680.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

