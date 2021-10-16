Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Yext worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 201,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Yext by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yext by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

