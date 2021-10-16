Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,246,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after buying an additional 247,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,508,336 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 132,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 597,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NG opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

