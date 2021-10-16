Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,710 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

