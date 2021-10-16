Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.35.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.