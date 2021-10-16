Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $90.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.90 million and the lowest is $90.60 million. Appian reported sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $356.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

