$861.05 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $861.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $849.30 million and the highest is $872.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.61. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.