Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.