Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $942,920.77 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

