Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 10,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00.

Shares of WSM opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

