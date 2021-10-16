Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

