Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 22,117 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of AAR worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $6,524,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AAR by 286.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AAR by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AAR by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

