JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

