Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

