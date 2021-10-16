Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 338,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $95,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

