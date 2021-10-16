Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $266.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.