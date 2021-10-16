Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 863,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 107,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.00 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

