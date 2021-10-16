Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $280.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

