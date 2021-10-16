Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,627 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

