Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,279 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

