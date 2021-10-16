StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $150,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.