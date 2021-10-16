Zacks Investment Research Lowers Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

