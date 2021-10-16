Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.