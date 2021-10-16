Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

