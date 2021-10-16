Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

