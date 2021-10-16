Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEYS opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

