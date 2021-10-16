Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

