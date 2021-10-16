Morgan Stanley Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $44.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.13 million, a PE ratio of -37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

