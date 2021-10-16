Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBCP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.